East Idaho Eats: Moose Ridge Coffee Co. serves up fresh coffee, hot chocolate and lunch items

IDAHO FALLS – Coffee drinkers who love Idaho now have a new place to get a freshly brewed cup in a restaurant that showcases the unique features of the Gem State.

Kimberly Floyd, who owns Moose Ridge Coffee Co. with her husband, Beau, describes the aesthetic of her shop as an outdoorsy feel, similar to what you might see at a lodge or national park. It’s inside Snake River Landing at 1157 Pier View Drive and offers a variety of drink and food items.

It has a rotating seasonal menu of coffee and hot chocolate, and its winter menu includes maple bourbon latte, white chocolate cayenne mocha and peppermint mocha.

EastIdahoNews.com sampled the white chocolate cayenne mocha, along with the charcuterie board, which is a selection of specialty cheeses, Italian cured meats, seasonal fruit, nuts, toasted bread and homemade fig jam, and a sea salt chocolate. We also tried a cheese danish, balsamic chicken panini served with grilled chicken, Pepperjack cheese, avocado, tomato, balsamic herb alioli and other herbs, a jasmine sunrise drink with lemonade and jasmine tea and sparkling lemonade. Watch it in the video above.

Everything is made fresh daily, including the lemonade and the pastries.

“We work with Oak Cliff Coffee out of Texas, who is our roaster,” Kimberly tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We get fresh coffee every week. We don’t hold coffee for more than four weeks. If it’s not sold or brewed, we discard it. And we don’t hold brewed coffee for more than an hour.”

The duo has always loved coffee and the outdoor amenities offered in eastern Idaho. It’s those two things that prompted them to open a coffee shop.

“It was one of those things that was always, ‘Someday we’ll do it.’ In 2020, COVID happened, and there was a lot of challenges and opportunities. We just decided we’re going to do it,” Kimberly says.

Beau is originally from San Diego and spent some time in the U.S. Air Force before becoming a pastor at Emmaus Road Church on Northgate Mile.

The Floyds are hoping to offer cupping and tasting classes in the future to teach people how to make their own Moose Ridge coffee at home. They’d also like to see the business expand with another location somewhere in eastern Idaho.

Kimberly says they’ve had a steady stream of customers since opening last month, and they’re looking forward to serving new customers going forward.

Moose Ridge Coffee Co. is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.