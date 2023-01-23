Coroner identifies man who died in crash near Shelley

SHELLEY — A local coroner has identified a man who died over the weekend in a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor told EastIdahoNews.com that Chad Alden Foss, 59, of Idaho Falls, died in the crash. Taylor said the cause of death was due to head injuries and the manner was accidental.

The crash happened Saturday at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 at milepost 120.6, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Foss was behind the wheel of a 2003 Ford Explorer driving south on the highway when he crossed the center lane and hit a 78-year-old Shelley woman who was driving north in a 2009 Honda Accord.

“The Ford continued off the road and struck a power pole. The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The female driver was wearing her seatbelt,” the news release says.

ISP does not specify whether the woman was injured. The crash remains under investigation.