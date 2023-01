IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy.

Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.

The EIRMC Volunteer Auxilary donated a basket of baby goodies to the official New Years’ baby.