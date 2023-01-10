Here’s when the new Denny’s in Rexburg will be opening

REXBURG – Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Denny’s restaurant at 585 North Second East in Rexburg.

Construction on the 5,000-square-foot diner got underway last winter and was originally slated to open last year.

After multiple delays on the project, District Manager Carrie Jones tells EastIdahoNews.com they are tentatively planning to open on Feb. 27.

“We’re just waiting for one electrical panel. As long as it get there by Jan. 15, we should be good to go,” Jones says. “I feel pretty confident about that date.”

The restaurant sits on the property formerly occupied by Teton Lanes. Thomas Peterson and his partners, Tod Peterson (brother) and Justin Silcock, purchased the property in 2021 after Teton Lanes was demolished.

The trio sold the business to AD Rexburg LLC in July, which Jones says is the third largest franchise in the Denny’s family. The company owns about 30 stores in Washington, and operates multiple stores in the California and Alaska markets as well.

The 24/7 diner is expected to open with the updated modern look the franchise rolled out several years ago. Customers can expect the same menu they’ve experienced at other locations.

Denny’s is known for its breakfast items, like the peanut butter cup pancakes, steak and eggs and the ham, egg, and cheese Moons Over My Hammy sandwich. Its signature item is the build-your-own grand slam, which includes your choice of any four items. The Benny Breakfast with hash browns, along with the strawberry banana bliss smoothie and the hearty 9-grain pancake breakfast are popular as well.

Rexburg’s family community vibe and its abundance of college students is the reason Thomas told us last year Denny’s is a good fit. He liked this particular location because it’s in between the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus and Walmart.

The seating capacity inside the new Denny’s restaurant in Rexburg is 170 people. | Courtesy Carrie Jones

The restaurant will have a seating capacity of 170 people. In addition to giving customers another dining-out option, it will also provide job opportunities for college students and others in the area.

Jones is currently accepting applications. To find out how to apply, give her a call at (805) 200-7503.