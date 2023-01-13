UPDATE: All lanes are back open after crash in Bingham County

UPDATE

As of 11:30 a.m., all lanes are back open, according to ISP.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are currently on the scene of a crash on Interstate 15, where all lanes have been blocked.

In a tweet on Friday at about 11 a.m., ISP said the crash was happening at milepost 87 in Bingham County in the southbound lane.

It’s not clear what happened or how many vehicles are involved. There does appear to be significant injuries.

In pictures shared by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, there is an ambulance and helicopter on the scene. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting ISP with the crash and asking people to use alternate routes.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article with more information as it becomes available.