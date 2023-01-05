Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding runaway teen

MONTEVIEW — Authorities in Jefferson County are looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home on Jan. 1.

Elintra Fischer left her Monteview home in her mom’s gray 2015 Honda Civic with license plate 5C0463U, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says she might be on her way to Utah.

Elintra is 5 foot 5, 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has been entered into the national database as a juvenile runaway.

If you see her or the vehicle, contact your local law enforcement or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210 extension 7.