Man charged with drug trafficking after officers find fentanyl in car during traffic stop

IDAHO FALLS – A Chubbuck man was charged with a felony after police found drugs in his car and he allegedly lied about his identity.

Robert Harold Magoon, 35, was charged with felony drug trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor providing false information to law enforcement.

An Idaho Falls Police officer conducted a traffic stop in Idaho Falls on Jan. 22 on a black Buick Lucerne.

In the police report, the officer said he stopped the car because the “right brake light was not working and the license plate has foreign material attached to it in the form of a license plate frame that was obstructing the registration sticker.”

The officer states that when he first passed the car, he “noticed the driver lock his stare on me as we passed” and that he was wearing a “black bandanna around his neck and partially obstructing his face.”

Once the car was pulled over, the driver, identified as Magoon, told the officer that he had a bandanna on his face because he had COVID. The officer then spoke to Magoon from the back of the car.

Inside the car were Magoon, two male passengers and two female passengers.

When asked his name and date of birth, Magoon allegedly gave the name “Foxworthington Stewart.” He also gave a Social Security number that was determined later to belong to a woman, police said.

He then gave the officer another Social Security number, which officers found actually belonged to someone named Foxworthington Stewart.

Later, officers were able to positively identify that he was not Stewart but was, in fact, Magoon. After collecting his information, one of the officers went to talk to the passengers in the car.

While speaking with one of the male passengers, an officer noticed a blue circular pill sitting in the center cup holder area, according to court documents.

The officer states in the police report that due to his training experience, he recognized the pill as a “dirty 30,” a common street name for fentanyl.

Officers then searched the vehicle, finding small baggies containing 11 “dirty 30s.” In the center console, officers also found a plastic bag containing a “white substance” that later tested positive for amphetamine but not methamphetamine.

Magoon denied knowing anything about the fentanyl pills or the white substance in the car.

When asked if he knew if any of the other occupants of the car had been trying to hide drugs, he reportedly responded that he “saw (one of the female occupants) trying to shove s*** inside of her.”

He also told officers that two of the male occupants were “talking about how they had to hide something,” according to the police report.

Magoon then told the officers that he had been driving the vehicle for two days, and said he lied about his name because he thought he had a warrant. He continued to tell the officer that his drug of choice was methamphetamine and that he had used it earlier that day.

Officers located a used syringe and a torch in Magoon’s pocket, which he told officers he used for smoking methamphetamine.

Magoon was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond was set to $30,000. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 3.

Though Magoon has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.