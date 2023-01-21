Man in custody following chase, officer-involved shooting in Bingham County

ABERDEEN – A man is in custody following a high-speed chase in Bingham County Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were responding to a burglary in Fort Hall and as they arrived, the suspect took off.

Deputies laid spike strips near 1400 South Idaho Highway 39 near Aberdeen, but instead of running over the strips, the suspect “steered directly” towards law enforcement.

Concerned about his safety, a deputy fired his gun to get the suspect to stop the vehicle.

The chase continued for another five miles when deputies were finally able to stop the suspect near 3300 West 1400 South near Aberdeen using a PIT maneuver.

The man driving the vehicle had two female passengers inside. One of the passengers had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital before being released. Law enforcement took the other passenger away from the scene before releasing her.

The driver, whose name has not been released, reportedly had outstanding warrants. After being hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies arrested him on additional charges and took him to jail.

His identity and other information will not be released until his initial court appearance.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office has since taken the lead on the investigation, but multiple agencies were involved. Among them were the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Task Force, Power County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, American Falls Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, Pocatello Police Department.

Power County EMS and the Aberdeen Fire Department also helped take the suspect and one of the passengers to the hospital.

“We would like to thank the assisting Law Enforcement and EMS agencies for responding at a moment’s notice and for being dedicated professionals. We would also like to commend our staff for maintaining courageous calm. We thank you, our citizens, for your understanding and cooperation,” Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release.