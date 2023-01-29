Many east Idaho schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — A large number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions.
The following school districts are closed:
- Idaho Falls School District 91
- Bonneville Joint School District 93
- Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
- Butte County School District 111
- Grace School District 148
- Clark County School District 161
- Mackay School District 182
- Fremont County Joint School District 215
- Jefferson School District 251
- Ririe School District 252
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Madison School District 321
- Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322
- Teton School District 401
- Marsh Valley School District 21
- Bear Lake School District 33
- Snake River School District 52
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Aberdeen School District 58
- Firth School District 59
- Shelley School District 60
- American Falls School District 381
- Arbon Elementary School District 383
- Shoshone-Bannock School District 537
The following charter or private schools are closed:
- Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls
- Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls
- Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls
- Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
- Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls
- White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls
- Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls
- American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls
- Monticello Montessori Public Charter School in Ammon
- Snake River Montessori School in Ammon
- Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
- Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
- Connor Academy Public Charter School in Chubbuck
- Gem Prep School in Chubbuck
- Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall
- Watersprings School in Idaho Falls
The following school district has a two-hour late start:
- Oneida School District 351
The following school is open, but doing classes virtually:
- Bingham Academy in Blackfoot
The majority of eastern Idaho is under a severe wind chill warning from Sunday afternoon through midday Monday. Read more about the warning here.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more schools cancel classes.
