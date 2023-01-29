Many east Idaho schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30

IDAHO FALLS — A large number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions.

The following school districts are closed:

Idaho Falls School District 91

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

Butte County School District 111

Grace School District 148

Clark County School District 161

Mackay School District 182

Fremont County Joint School District 215

Jefferson School District 251

Ririe School District 252

West Jefferson School District 253

Madison School District 321

Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322

Teton School District 401

Marsh Valley School District 21

Bear Lake School District 33

Snake River School District 52

Blackfoot School District 55

Aberdeen School District 58

Firth School District 59

Shelley School District 60

American Falls School District 381

Arbon Elementary School District 383

Shoshone-Bannock School District 537

The following charter or private schools are closed:

Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls

Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls

Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls

Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls

White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls

Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls

American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls

Monticello Montessori Public Charter School in Ammon

Snake River Montessori School in Ammon

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

Connor Academy Public Charter School in Chubbuck

Gem Prep School in Chubbuck

Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall

Watersprings School in Idaho Falls

The following school district has a two-hour late start:

Oneida School District 351

The following school is open, but doing classes virtually:

Bingham Academy in Blackfoot

The majority of eastern Idaho is under a severe wind chill warning from Sunday afternoon through midday Monday. Read more about the warning here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more schools cancel classes.