Many east Idaho schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

IDAHO FALLS — A large number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions.

The following school districts are closed:

  • Idaho Falls School District 91
  • Bonneville Joint School District 93
  • Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
  • Butte County School District 111
  • Grace School District 148
  • Clark County School District 161
  • Mackay School District 182
  • Fremont County Joint School District 215
  • Jefferson School District 251
  • Ririe School District 252
  • West Jefferson School District 253
  • Madison School District 321
  • Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322
  • Teton School District 401
  • Marsh Valley School District 21
  • Bear Lake School District 33
  • Snake River School District 52
  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Aberdeen School District 58
  • Firth School District 59
  • Shelley School District 60
  • American Falls School District 381
  • Arbon Elementary School District 383
  • Shoshone-Bannock School District 537

The following charter or private schools are closed:

  • Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls
  • Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls
  • Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls
  • Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
  • Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls
  • White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls
  • Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls
  • American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls
  • Monticello Montessori Public Charter School in Ammon
  • Snake River Montessori School in Ammon
  • Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
  • Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
  • Connor Academy Public Charter School in Chubbuck
  • Gem Prep School in Chubbuck
  • Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello
  • Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall
  • Watersprings School in Idaho Falls

The following school district has a two-hour late start:

  • Oneida School District 351

The following school is open, but doing classes virtually:

  • Bingham Academy in Blackfoot

The majority of eastern Idaho is under a severe wind chill warning from Sunday afternoon through midday Monday. Read more about the warning here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more schools cancel classes.

