Extremely cold wind chill expected Sunday and Monday in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to be extremely cold Sunday evening and Monday morning in eastern Idaho due to the wind chill factor.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for nearly all of eastern Idaho. Throughout the region, the wind chill will drop temperatures to between -15 °F to -45 °F depending on where you live. The warning went into effect Sunday and continues through the night until Monday at noon.

The area that will be worst hit includes the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon National Monument. Cold wind gusting between 20 to 30 mph will drop temperatures to between -20 °F and -45 °F.

It will be the coldest in Fremont, Clark, Lemhi and Jefferson counties. Blowing snow will also be a factor in those areas.

It will be slightly less cold in the following southeastern Idaho cities: Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Victor, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan and Swan Valley. These areas will see cold wind gusting between 10 to 20 mph, which will drop temperatures to between -15 °F and -30 °F.

Officials warn dangerously cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. They advise residents to dress in multiple layers, cover exposed skin, limit time outdoors and take breaks in a heated environment. They also advise residents to check on those without adequate heating and to monitor pipes for freezing.

For the latest weather conditions visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.