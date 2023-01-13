Motions filed to move rape case out of Soda Springs, allow recorded phone calls as evidence

SODA SPRINGS — A pair of motions filed in a case involving a former Soda Springs High School basketball coach have called for a trial relocation and the admittance of recorded phone calls as evidence.

Wade Lee Schvaneveldt, 52, faces 20 felony charges of rape dating back to March 2014. The former Soda Springs High School girl’s basketball coach is accused of raping at least two former players.

A motion filed by Schvaneveldt’s defense attorney has requested a jury trial, currently scheduled for Feb. 13, be postponed and rescheduled in a different county. The motion alleges that a trial cannot be held in the Soda Springs community without prejudice.

“The case has received extensive publicity from Idaho Falls to Preston, including TV coverage, internet coverage and other sources which have roused the local population to judge and punish the defendant before his trial,” the motion says.

Additionally, the motion claims that a video accusing Schvaneveldt of inappropriate relationships with former students posted on a Soda Springs School Board page has been viewed more than 2,000 times. According to the motion, the current population of Soda Springs is 3,118.

“(The) defendant respectfully requests to continue the jury trial in order to allow time for this matter to be addressed,” the motion says.

Wade Lee Schvaneveldt (left) and his attorney Allen Browning during a Nov. 2, 2022 preliminary hearing. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

A separate motion has been filed by the prosecution team requesting the admittance of recordings of phone calls between Schvaneveldt and one of the victims. That motions argues that the recording will provide proof of motive, opportunity, intent and preparation.

“During the calls, the defendant makes many incriminating statements and evidence of manipulation and grooming is present,” the motion says.

In the recordings, Schvaneveldt refers to his relationship with the victim and asks the victim to lie about that relationship, the motion alleges.

If the judge determines that the recordings would serve to prove character of Schvaneveldt rather than motive, opportunity or intent, they would be disallowed.

District Judge Mitchell Brown is expected to rule on the motions during a zoom hearing Friday.