Former Soda Springs coach charged with 20 counts of rape

SODA SPRINGS — A former Soda Springs High School girl’s basketball coach has been charged with 20 felonies.

Wade Schvaneveldt, 52, faces 20 separate charges of rape, court records show.

RELATED | Soda Springs girls basketball coach arrested on rape charges

Some of the court documents pertaining to this case have been sealed by court order. What is confirmed through court documents is that Schvaneveldt engaged in sexual relations with a girl, between the ages of 16 and 17, on 20 separate instances between March 2014 and April 2015.

Schvaneveldt was arrested on Sept. 2 following a months-long joint investigation conducted by the Soda Spring Police Department and Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from Soda Springs police, further investigation into Schvaneveldt is ongoing. His bond was originally set at $350,000 but was later reduced to $50,000. He posted bond on Friday and was released.

Though Schvaneveldt has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Schvaneveldt could face life in prison for each of the 20 charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge David Cousin for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5.