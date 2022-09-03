Soda Springs girls basketball coach arrested on rape charges

The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

SODA SPRINGS – The former girls basketball coach for Soda Springs High School was arrested Friday following a months long investigation involving the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

Wade Schvaneveldt, 52, has been charged with multiple counts of statutory rape. He was booked into the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Jail in lieu of a $350,000 bond.

The affidavits for the arrest have been sealed by 6th District Magistrate Judge D. Cousins pending a court hearing on the matter.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and we are unable to release any further information.