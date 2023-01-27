Officials identify suspect involved in chase and officer-involved shooting

ABERDEEN — Deputies have identified a man involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting in Bingham County last week.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office say Wisho Moss, 36, has been receiving medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Bingham County Jail.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a burglary in Fort Hall and as they arrived, Moss took off.

Deputies laid spike strips near 1400 South Idaho Highway 39 near Aberdeen, but instead of running over the strips, Moss “steered directly” toward law enforcement.

Concerned about his safety, a deputy fired his gun to get Moss to stop the vehicle.

The chase continued for another five miles when deputies were finally able to stop him at 3300 West 1400 South near Aberdeen using a PIT maneuver.

Moss was driving the vehicle and had two female passengers inside. One of the passengers had minor injuries and was treated at the hospital before being released. Law enforcement took the other passenger away from the scene before releasing her.

Moss was taken into custody for outstanding warrants and new Bingham County charges. No court case has been created online as of Thursday evening and the exact charges are forthcoming.

The sheriff’s office said Moss is scheduled to be in court on Friday at 11 a.m.