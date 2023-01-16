Passenger flown to hospital, driver taken by ambulance following crash on I-15

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.

A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes.

The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that is currently blocking traffic near the Malad Summit Rest area.

Just after 8. a.m., ISP tweeted that they were investigating a crash happening northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 27, which is 11 miles south of Arimo. Both northbound lanes are blocked.

According to 511, it says to drive with extreme caution and to consider using an alternate route.

There’s no word as to how many vehicles were involved in the crash and if there are any injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article when more information becomes available.