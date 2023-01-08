Police looking for tanker truck that hit utility pole in Pocatello

POCATELLO – Pocatello police are looking for a tanker truck that allegedly hit a utility pole and knocked it over.

The collision happened on Clark Street in Pocatello around 5:40 p.m., according to KPVI.

A witness says a silver tanker truck hit the power pole while turning from East Clark Street onto North 17th Avenue. The utility pole is reported to have fallen over and come into contact with power lines.

Clark Street was reduced to one lane and 17th Avenue near the site of the accident was closed for a time while emergency crews worked to repair the power lines.

The tanker truck left the area and police want your help finding it. Those who saw what happened or have information can call (208) 234-6100.