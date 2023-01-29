School closures for Monday, Jan. 30

IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions.

The following schools are closed:

Clark County School District 161

Jefferson School District 251

Blackfoot School District 55

Snake River School District 52

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls

Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls

Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls

Monticello Montessori Public Charter School in Ammon

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

Connor Academy Public Charter School in Chubbuck

Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello

The following school district has a two-hour late start:

West Jefferson School District 253

The following school is open, but doing classes virtually:

Bingham Academy in Blackfoot

The majority of eastern Idaho is under a severe wind chill warning from Sunday afternoon through midday Monday. Read more about the warning here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more schools cancel classes.