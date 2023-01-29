School closures for Monday, Jan. 30

IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions.

The following schools are closed:

  • Clark County School District 161
  • Jefferson School District 251
  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Snake River School District 52
  • Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
  • Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls
  • Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls
  • Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls
  • Monticello Montessori Public Charter School in Ammon
  • Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
  • Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
  • Connor Academy Public Charter School in Chubbuck
  • Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello

The following school district has a two-hour late start:

  • West Jefferson School District 253

The following school is open, but doing classes virtually:

  • Bingham Academy in Blackfoot

The majority of eastern Idaho is under a severe wind chill warning from Sunday afternoon through midday Monday. Read more about the warning here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more schools cancel classes.

