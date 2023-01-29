School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions.
The following schools are closed:
- Clark County School District 161
- Jefferson School District 251
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Snake River School District 52
- Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
- Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls
- Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls
- Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls
- Monticello Montessori Public Charter School in Ammon
- Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
- Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
- Connor Academy Public Charter School in Chubbuck
- Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello
The following school district has a two-hour late start:
- West Jefferson School District 253
The following school is open, but doing classes virtually:
- Bingham Academy in Blackfoot
The majority of eastern Idaho is under a severe wind chill warning from Sunday afternoon through midday Monday. Read more about the warning here.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more schools cancel classes.
