Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik

RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant.

Additional deputies were called in to assist out of an abundance of caution. Fullmer explains the suspect had “cautions” on his record, meaning the situation had the potential to escalate due to various factors. Since the suspect is a minor, Fullmer wasn’t able to get into specifics.

No one was hurt and the situation ended peacefully.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 7 p.m.