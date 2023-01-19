Train crashes into car after vehicle fails to yield, authorities say

IONA — A vehicle with one juvenile and an adult inside was hit by a train Thursday afternoon.

It happened on 50th East, north of Lincoln Road, in Bonneville County around 3:40 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell, a spokesman with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, said a 16-year-old driver was in a Honda Element with a 20-year-old passenger. He said the driver failed to yield at the crossing and the car was hit by the train.

“The train was going approximately 20 miles per hour and drug that car almost 400 yards down the track,” Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s not that often that you have a crash with a train like that and walk away.”

Nobody was transported to the hospital and the driver and passenger sustained minor injuries, authorities say.

Lovell said this is a good reminder to pay attention to yield signs.

“Those yield signs mean yield and trains can’t stop very fast and they can’t steer,” he said.