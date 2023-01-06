U.S. Marshals arrest man in Rexburg for Puerto Rico homicide

REXBURG — U.S. Marshals have caught and arrested a man at a Walmart in Rexburg wanted for an out-of-state homicide.

U.S. Marshals officials told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday they arrested Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, from Puerto Rico at the Rexburg Walmart at 10:15 p.m. Thursday with the help from the Rexburg Police Department.

Edwards-Maldonado had a warrant for homicide out of Puerto Rico.

Officials say the crime happened on Feb. 24, 2021, at 11 p.m. in Humacao. Edwards-Maldonado got into an argument with the victim, Adalberto Cruz Figueroa, and allegedly shot him.

According to news articles in Puerto Rico, Edwards-Maldonado shot the victim in the chest at an apartment. Cruz Figueroa was 48 years old and died at the hospital the following day after driving himself there. Cruz Figueroa, the victim, also had a criminal record, including murder, attempted murder, violations of weapons law and possession of narcotics, among other crimes.

A U.S. Marshal told EastIdahoNews.com that Edwards-Maldonado was initially arrested in Puerto Rico for the crime and was supposed to stick around while the case was being worked on but took off instead. Details on how he left are unclear, but he resurfaced in Rexburg.

Edwards-Maldonado was considered armed and dangerous, though, at the time he was arrested Thursday night, he was not armed.

Edwards-Maldonado is currently in the Madison County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Puerto Rico.