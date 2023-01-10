Winter storm headed through eastern Idaho Monday night, Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS – A winter weather advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday calls for snow and 35 mph winds throughout eastern Idaho.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the advisory earlier Monday, which impacts areas in and around Malta, Montpelier, Inkom and McCammon. It will also affect the Interstate 15-U.S. 20 corridor from Idaho Falls to Island Park.

Meteorologist Mike Huston with the NWS tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s a California storm spilling over into Idaho. The brunt of it is in the Wood River area near Sun Valley and Ketchum with anywhere between six and 13 inches of snow in that region.

“Some of that atmospheric moisture is moving up through our area,” Huston says. “From Blackfoot northward through Rexburg, anywhere from two to four inches.”

Between five and six inches is possible in St. Anthony, Ashton and into Island Park. Pocatello will not see a ton of impact because “most of it will fall as rain.”

The storm will pass through Monday night and Tuesday morning. Then on Tuesday afternoon, another storm system will make its way up through Nevada into the southern mountains near Malad and surrounding communities.

“Right now, I’m seeing about an inch to an inch and a half in the Pocatello area. You get into Blackfoot, I’m seeing two inches and that extends into Idaho Falls, and then tailing off as you get into Rexburg,” says Huston.

Areas south of Pocatello, including Lava Hot Springs, could get between three and seven inches.

Wind gusts could cause some difficult travel conditions.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the NWS says on its website.

Those who will be traveling are encouraged to slow down and be cautious. Weather cams and the latest weather conditions are available here. Visit the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 website for the latest road conditions.