Biz Buzz: Woman wants to ‘reach as many students as possible’ with new music shop

New music shop opens in Pocatello

Seven-year-old Kinsley Day playing the violin during private lessons at Snake River Strings Co. in Blackfoot. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT – Shelby Murdock smiles as she poses for a photo with an old Bohemian violin. As she holds it out in front of her, she explains that it dates back to the 1700s.

The 28-year-old Shelley woman isn’t sure who originally owned it, but it fills her with excitement to think about who might have played it and the history surrounding it. She marvels that she was able to acquire it and that she’s able to show it to students at her Blackfoot music shop.

It’s just one of several old instruments in Murdock’s collection, which is on display at Snake River Strings Co., a business providing private music lessons at 1010 West Bridge Street. Since launching in 2019, the music shop has taught more than 800 clients throughout Idaho and other states.

If the instrument has a string, Murdock has an instructor who can teach a willing student how to play it. She and her team also provide piano, drum and vocal training.

“We teach all styles of music. I love walking down the halls here because in one room, I’ll hear Vivaldi and in another room, I’ll hear Hank Williams or Led Zeppelin,” Murdock tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The business offers studio classes as well, something she says sets her business apart from competing companies.

“All the students meet together … and get to know each other. They play songs together, they learn music theory, they get a chance to learn from all the instructors. It really helps (foster a community aspect and helps them) make friends,” she says.

After four years of business, Murdock is excited to have a new Pocatello location at 1950 East Clark Street, Suite 220, off Interstate 15. It opened in January, and she’s hosting an open house next week.

Murdock had been teaching music lessons out of her home for several years before opening the Blackfoot store, and she’s been involved in musical performances since childhood. She plays multiple instruments, including the violin, guitar, viola, cello and banjo. She sings too.

Shelby Murdock tuning a violin for a student. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

“I started taking harp lessons a year ago. We have a phenomenal harp teacher that travels from Wyoming to teach here,” says Murdock. “I’m starting over with something, and now I understand what my students go through.”

Murdock’s affinity for music can be traced back several generations. Her grandfather, Wes Hudman, who owned Ok Trailers many years ago, played the bass in a honky tonk band during the 1950s.

He and the band went on tour at one point and even earned a record deal, Murdock says. The band eventually broke up and the record deal didn’t work out. Hudman ultimately sold his bass, and started the RV dealership nearly two decades later.

“We were able to track down my grandpa’s bass a couple years ago. We couldn’t find it for the longest time. We put our money together, and my mom bought it, so it’s back in the family now,” says Murdock.

With the opening of the music shop in Pocatello, Murdock’s goal is to reach as many students as possible. In the long run, she says taking music lessons isn’t about playing an instrument, it’s about becoming a musician.

Her main message to prospective students is that music is for everyone, and it’s never too late to learn.

“Our youngest student is 4; our oldest student is 87,” she says. “Both of the students are on stage playing together when we have recitals. … So music can connect generations.”

The open house for the Pocatello location will start at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. Free classes will be available, and those who attend will have a chance to win free lessons, musical instruments, gift cards to local restaurants and other prizes. She’s inviting the community to stop by and take a tour.

To sign up for music lessons or to learn more, visit the website, Facebook, or Instagram page. You can also call (208) 681-0035 or (208) 757-7739.

