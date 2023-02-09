Chubbuck man arrested following standoff involving armored vehicle identified

CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck police have identified a man arrested Wednesday following an incident near an apartment complex on Yellowstone Avenue.

William Elders, 55, has been booked into Bannock County Jail for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the department.

Official charges have yet to be filed against Elders, according to court records.

Chubbuck police responded to calls reporting gunshots around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a previous news release says. Officers learned that a man had fired a single round at an occupied apartment complex before fleeing to a nearby apartment.

Responding officers requested assistance from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office STAR team and its armored vehicle. The 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue was blocked as officers attempted to subdue Elders.

Officers took Elders into custody just before 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported and no other firearms were discharged in the incident.

Chubbuck police continue to investigate the incident and will provide further details as they become available. Anyone who witnessed the incident as encouraged to call Chubbuck police, at (208)237-7172.