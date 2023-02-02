Early morning fire in Ammon caused by space heater

AMMON — A space heater caused an early morning fire, which led people inside a home to evacuate.

The Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division responded to a structure fire on Thursday before 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Court Place in Ammon. Fire Division Capt. Jon Molbert says the people inside the home noticed the patio on fire, then called 911. They were able to get out safely.

Molbert told EastIdahoNews.com the fire was contained to the patio area of the home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, stopping it from entering the home.

No injuries were reported. There is minimal damage to the outside of the home. The cost of damage is not known at this time.

Molbert said the cause of the fire was a space heater placed too close to combustible items.

“It’s recommended to keep space heaters a safe distance away from anything, whether it’s plastic, wood, etc. A minimum distance of six feet is preferred, but always follow manufacturer’s guidelines,” Molbert said. “Also, it’s best to only use the space heater while you’re in that area. Do not leave them running unattended.”