High speed chase in Clark County ends with arrest in Montana

DUBOIS – A high-speed chase that started in Clark County ended with a suspect being arrested in Beaverhead County, Montana Thursday afternoon.

It all started around 12:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Rick Donohoo tried pulling over the driver of a blue Toyota Corolla at exit 168 near Dubois. The driver, whose name and gender were not specified, was speeding.

Instead of heeding Donohoo’s instructons, the driver took off on Interstate 15 at 96 mph. Though the release doesn’t say why the suspect wouldn’t stop, Southwestern Montana News reports the Oregon native had multiple warrants.

The suspect led Donohoo all the way to exit 172, where authorities say the driver got on the off ramp and started heading the same direction in the southbound lanes against the flow of traffic.

“At mile marker 186, the vehicle attempted to cross over to the north bound lane through an emergency crossover,” the news release says. “Deputy Donohoo attempted to disable (the) vehicle by ramming the front passenger tire with his patrol vehicle.”

The driver backed out of the crossover and continued heading north in the southbound lanes.

Deputy Donohoo followed the suspect from the northbound lane so he was heading with the flow of traffic. While running away from law enforcement in the wrong lane at more than 100 mph, the suspect eventually ran into another vehicle. No injuries were reported and there was minimal damage, authorities say.

The chase lasted about 30 miles across the state line before the suspect finally came to a stop at mile marker 5 in Beaverhead County, Montana.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the assistance of the Idaho State Police in taking the suspect into custody.

Authorities are asking those with information about the damaged vehicle to call Clark County dispatch at (208) 374-5403.