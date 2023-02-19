Idaho athletes place in 2023 Simplot Games finals

The following is a news release and photo from Simplot Games.

POCATELLO — Idaho athletes competed and placed in several events throughout the finals of the 43rd annual Simplot Games.

Gatlin Bair from Burley took first place in the boys’ 60 meters with a time of 6.69, the fifth fastest time in the United States this year.

Jacob Webster from Boise took first place in the boys’ 200 meters with a time of 22.18.

Seth Nelson from Garden City won the boys’ pole vault, with a height of 16’ 4.75”. Jase Poston from Rigby took fourth, with Gunnar Kimball and Ethan Hammer from Garden City finishing fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Ruby Jordan from Pocatello competed in two events: placing second in the girls shot put with a throw of 41’, and placing fourth in the weight throw with a throw of 45’ 2.5”.

A full list of Idaho qualifiers is below.

More than 2,000 athletes from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia participated in the 43rd Simplot Games. Simplot Games remains the nation’s premier high school indoor track and field event. Sponsored by the J.R. Simplot Company since 1979, the Simplot Games are held at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena in Pocatello.