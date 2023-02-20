Idaho Senators reintroduce act to remove Yellowstone grizzly bears from the endangered species list

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIVI TV) — Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo have joined Senators from Wyoming and Montana to reintroduce the Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2023.

Essentially the bill would remove grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) from the endangered species list and shift grizzly management to wildlife scientists in the states.

Both Risch and Crapo are in favor of removing all grizzly bears in Idaho from the endangered species list.

“Grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have hit all recovery targets due to the hard work of states like Idaho. In fact, all of Idaho’s grizzly bear populations have made substantial recoveries. Increasing populations and human encounters make it abundantly clear grizzlies in our state do not belong on the endangered species list. The Grizzly Bear State Management Act is an important step in delisting grizzlies in part of Idaho, but it is time for full delisting for all grizzlies within the state,” said Senator Risch.

“Idaho’s local wildlife managers are best suited to responsibly manage grizzly bear populations while simultaneously addressing the needs of the landscape and local communities,” Senator Crapo said. “The Grizzly Bear State Management Act will restore responsibility to the right level.”

Earlier this month, petitions from Montana and Wyoming were approved to move forward by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, as they may qualify to warrant removal from the endangered and threatened wildlife list. The Idaho petition, on the other hand, was denied.

Idaho’s Delegation has been working to delist the grizzly bears of the GYE since 2021.