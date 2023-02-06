Irwin shop destroyed in fire; firefighters save home

SWAN VALLEY — A shop burned down over the weekend due to a fire near Swan Valley.

Pictures from the Swan Valley Fire District show towering flames and charred pieces from the shop.

According to the Swan Valley Fire District, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Highway 26 in Irwin on Saturday. The fire started in the shop around 10:30 p.m.

The fire was threatening a neighboring home when firefighters arrived.

“The wind cooperated, and we were able to protect the home and keep the fire contained to the initial structure,” according to the news release.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Nobody was inside the shop at the time, and no one was hurt.

Fire Chief Travis Crystal told EastIdahoNews.com that he was meeting with an Idaho state fire marshal Monday morning to investigate the cause of the fire.

There’s no word yet about how much money was lost in the building, but Crystal said the building is a 100% loss.

Also responding were the Ucon Fire Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police.

Courtesy Swan Valley Fire District

Courtesy Swan Valley Fire District

Courtesy Swan Valley Fire District