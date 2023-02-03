Man arrested after reportedly placing a hidden camera in victim’s bedroom

POCATELLO – A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly putting a camera in a minor’s bedroom and taking photos of her underwear.

Matthew Dayton White, 43, was charged with felony video voyeurism on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called Wednesday to investigate after a woman reported her daughter had found a camera in her bedroom that she didn’t know was there.

The mother told police that her daughter had noticed a “blue blinking light” in her room on Tuesday, and located a “hidden camera and battery pack in her bedroom,” according to court documents.

The daughter brought the camera to her mother, who found a small SD card inside. The mother watched the footage on the SD card, where she reportedly saw White setting up the hidden camera in the bedroom.

Police reports state the footage shows White’s face while he sets up the camera before he walks to the victim’s dresser and takes photos of her underwear drawer.

The mother then called the police, who seized the SD card and watched the footage. On the recording, officers say the victim later walked into the bedroom, where she “appears to have no knowledge of the camera.”

Officers were able to locate White at a Motel 6 and take him to the police department for an interview.

White refused to talk without a lawyer so an interview was not conducted, according to court documents.

He was then arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.

During his video arraignment on Thursday, Magistrate Judge Todd Garbett set his bond to $15,000 and issued a no-contact order for the victim.

White is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.