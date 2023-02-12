Man charged after he allegedly attacked woman and tried to sexually assault her

BLACKFOOT — A 25-year-old Blackfoot man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly attacked a woman and tried to sexually assault her.

Karl J. England was charged with felony battery with the intent to commit rape.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Feb. 5, the victim told police she and England were watching Netflix when he got up and undid his pants. He exposed himself and asked her to commit a sex act.

The victim said she was shocked and caught off guard as England has never done anything like this before, documents said. She suspected he may be under the influence of drugs. According to the victim’s statement, England grabbed her by the hair and tried to force her to commit the sex act.

She told police that she began to push and kick him to get him away from her, but he continued to try and force her.

Documents say she tried to get away from him, and he reached around her legs and grabbed onto the back of her sweatpants and tried to pull them off. She said she tried kicking and slapping his hands away to keep him off her.

The officer talked to England, and he admitted he grabbed her hair and what he tried to make her do. He also admitted to exposing himself.

The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. He appeared in court on Monday and was given a $100,000 bond. England was issued a no-contact order toward the victim.

This is not the first time England has been in trouble with the law. In July 2022, England allegedly stole a car and led officers on a on a high-speed police chase. In September 2022, he was charged for resisting arrest and attacking an officer.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County courthouse.