McCammon woman gets probation for pulling gun on another woman

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault has been ordered to serve five years probation.

Cynamin Shonteah Tsosie, 22, reached an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office that saw her enter the guilty plea for the felony charge. In exchange, a misdemeanor for injuring a child was dismissed.

At a sentencing hearing Monday, District Judge Javier Gabiola suspended a prison sentence of one to five years in favor of the felony probation.

Tsosie was arrested in January 2022 following an altercation in which she punched another woman and then pointed an AR-15 at her.

Police received a 911 call as Tsosie was leaving the area but an off-duty Inkom police officer was in the vicinity when the call was put out. The off-duty officer followed Tsosie’s vehicle, providing local officers with location updates.

Tsosie was arrested and charged with a felony for pointing a gun at another person, and a misdemeanor for doing so in the presence of a 4-year-old child.

In addition to her probation, Tsosie was ordered to pay $1,345.50 in fines and fees.