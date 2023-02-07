Pocatello man unleashing his inner artist with new barbershop

POCATELLO – Josh Argueta is excited to set his inner artist free with the launch of his new business next month.

Fadeaway J is a new barbershop opening March 6 inside the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. In addition to haircuts, it will offer straight razor shaves and hair tattoos. He’s hoping to hire an esthetician in the future and offer cosmetic services for women.

The 2016 Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate earned his degree in business. His dad is a U.S. immigrant from Guatemala who once owned a Spanish newspaper in Iowa.

As a second generation U.S. citizen, Argueta learned early on that he wanted his own piece of the American dream. Having a small business was the ticket to success, he says.

“I wanted to do my own thing, rather than have a corporate job. I decided being a teacher would give me some time in the summer and my off-time to work on that,” Argueta tells EastIdahoNews.com.

He worked as a teacher for three years while running a window cleaning business in Blackfoot. Though it was successful, the routine was rough on him and he started looking at other options.

“It was hard on my body. I started getting carpel tunnel,” Argueta explains.

During his college years, he often cut his own hair to save money. He would frequently give haircuts to others as well. After graduation, he started going to a barbershop. Not only did he enjoy the experience, he also grew to admire the man who owned it.

The Blackfoot barber earned the small business owner of the year award during Argueta’s time as a patron.

Josh Argueta standing in front of his barbershop. | Courtesy photo

Argueta has been interested in art for most of his life. He started doing art projects when he was a kid, and he thought barbering was something he’d be good at, as a result.

“It’s a very creative, artistic thing to do and it’s pretty satisfying to make someone feel good about how they look,” says Argueta.

Argueta says the location of his barbershop inside the mall is ideally suited to his venture because the space used to be a salon. Aquatic Oasis, an exotic pet store that opened last July at this location, swapped with Argueta.

“It was pretty much ready to go, minus some paint,” Argueta says. “(The owner of Aquatic Oasis) heard about me opening a barbershop (in the space next door) and he decided to switch with me. That saved me because I don’t think I had the capital to (add all those amenities).”

Argueta has big plans for his shop, hoping to add an apprenticeship program that will give up-and-coming barbers a place to gain experience.

He’s grateful to see his idea become a reality and he’s excited for customers to experience it.

“I want to make this barbershop a place where anyone can come and be comfortable. I speak Spanish, and so I want those who are more comfortable speaking Spanish to have a place they can go as well,” he says.