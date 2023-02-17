School secretary who helped student after car crash gets a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a school secretary going above and beyond to help a student. It said:

We were in a car accident on Woodruff and 17th Street in November. My son broke his femur and was transported to EIRMC. He had to have surgery. He had 2 rods put in his leg. He’s doing well. He’s in a wheelchair and a walker. We leave the wheelchair at the school. I drop him off at 7:30 in the morning and Mrs. Sondra, who is the secretary at Teresa Bunker Elementary, wheels out the wheelchair and loads Kingston up and takes him into the school. I know it’s a huge hassle especially with it being cold but I just want to thank her in some way and let her know how much she is appreciated. She’s absolutely the most amazing sweetest lady in the world. We love her so much.

We thought it would be fun to surprise Mrs. Sondra for Feel Good Friday. Check out her fun reaction in the video player above!