Semi carrying garbanzo beans crashes into northern Idaho river

LEWISTON — Around 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into a northern Idaho river after a truck loaded with beans crashed early Saturday morning in Idaho County.

A 66-year-old Lewiston man was hauling garbanzo beans in a 1994 Kenworth KW Baker semi on US Highway 12. Idaho State Police say the driver fell asleep around 3 a.m. and drove off the eastbound shoulder of the highway.

“The vehicle traveled down a steep embankment and came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle, partially submerging the cab of the truck into the Lochsa River,” an ISP news release says. “The driver was not injured.”

Hazmat teams were called to the scene as police believe the truck lost an estimated 50 gallons of diesel in the river. The load of beans spilled along the bank.

The driver was traveling from Missoula, Montana to Lewiston when the crash occurred. It remains under investigation.