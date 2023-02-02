Seussical the Musical, a story that rhymes. Come see the production and have a good time!

It’s almost like Broadway in Idaho Falls.

It’s Seussical the Musical; we’ve had casting calls.

We’ve practiced, worked hard, and we know all our lines.

We built all these sets with the perfect designs.

If you’re looking this weekend for The Places You’ll Go,

oh please, oh please, come to Alturas Prep’s show.

We have Yertle the Turtle, Thing One and Thing Two,

and our fun-loving students, our cast and our crew.

“It’s an hour of fun!” says our Cat in the Hat.

“And Thunder Ridge High is the place to be at!”

Our show starts at 7:00 (and 2!). Don’t be late!

Come by yourself, Hop on Pop, bring a date.

It would mean so much to us; it would truly be cool

if you came to the show to support our school!

I meant what I said and I said what I meant.

This show is worth going 100 percent!

Seussical the Musical

$5 per ticket

Friday, Feb 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thunder Ridge High School

Tickets available here