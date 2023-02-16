Two men charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into 25 campers

IDAHO FALLS — Two Idaho Falls men are facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into multiple campers.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department on Monday, an officer responded after 2 a.m. to an RV business after 25 campers had been broken into through a front cargo storage door. The storage area commonly holds amp cables used to power campers, documents said.

There were several fresh footprints in the snow of the lot that showed the thieves appeared to have targeted the cargo storage area.

An officer was talking with a security guard when a man walked up and talked to the guard. He was out of breath, shivering, and had fresh mud and snow on his pants.

“It should be noted that the only ground in the area without snow was directly underneath the campers,” court documents said.

The man told the officer he had been walking for an hour to get to a nearby gas station and needed a ride. He said he came “from around the curve.”

The business was not in a usual foot traffic area, especially after 2 a.m. The man said he had not been in or around the business.

The man was identified as Timothy Anderson, 30. Police found two screwdrivers and a pocket knife on him.

Later, Anderson told police that his friend Johnathon Wood, 40, told him to come with him and make some money. Anderson said Wood had opened the cargo areas with his pocket knife, and they had taken two to three loads of items to and from the property.

In documents, Anderson showed the officer the bottom of his shoes, and the officer positively matched the footprints to the prints around the campers that had been broken into. He said that when security showed up on the scene, he then hopped a fence and took off.

There was a second set of footprints with a different tread on them as well found on the scene.

Officers got in contact with Wood and found that he was wearing a pair of black boots and the bottom of his shoes matched prints found on the scene.

Wood said he admitted to being in the area to pick up Anderson. Wood said that the stolen items were at a house off Lincoln Road.

Anderson was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. He was given a $45,000 bond after appearing in court on Monday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.

Wood was charged with felony burglary and was given a $40,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the same day as Anderson.