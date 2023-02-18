Woman charged for her alleged role in a string of Pocatello burglaries

POCATELLO — A woman linked to several burglaries in the Pocatello area faces multiple felonies.

Lindsay Ann Scherer, 32, has been charged with principal to burglary, principal to grand theft and burglary, court records show.

Oct. 5, 2022

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 5 reporting a burglary on the 8300 block of North Mountain Meadows Drive, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a couple who was living in a camper on the property as their home was being built. The victims told deputies that someone had broken into the camper and stolen several items while the couple was away.

The victim told deputies that a contractor working on the house saw a woman walking around the property earlier that day. That contractor took a picture of the vehicle the woman was in, a grey Jeep Compass, which was provided to the deputies.

When the contractor left, he saw the Jeep parked in the neighborhood.

After returning home around 6 p.m., the couple noticed items were missing around 9 p.m. and called the police. The missing items included two jewelry boxes containing several items, and a pair of prescription eyeglasses — a total value of over $4,000, the affidavit says.

Deputies spoke with a neighbor, who told the deputies a couple in a grey Jeep had come to their residence as well.

The neighbor said a man stayed in the Jeep. He was described as white with dark hair. The woman, the witness said, was “small and thin” and “covered in tattoos.”

The woman asked the neighbor if they had any gas. The neighbor said they gave the couple gas and the couple left the residence but not the area.

Deputies investigating the burglary received a call from a Pocatello police officer who said they were currently working a theft involving a Jeep matching the description provided by both witnesses. The officer told deputies that the Jeep was registered to Scherer.

Oct. 6, 2022

The following day, detectives investigating multiple burglaries involving the same Jeep and a man and woman matching similar descriptions learned that several items identified by the previous day’s victim had been sold to a pawn shop in Pocatello.

A hold was placed on the items as detectives conducted their investigation.

Detectives took photo lineups including both Scherer and the man they suspected to have been involved to show witnesses in the Mountain Meadows Drive neighborhood. One witness picked Scherer out of a set of six photos as the woman they had spoke with the prior day.

A second witness picked Scherer from the same lineup “with 100% confidence,” the affidavit says. The contractor from victims’ home later identified Scherer from the lineup, though they were only 40% confident.

While canvassing the neighborhood, detectives were provided with evidence they linked to a recent burglary on Wayne Avenue. In total, detectives recovered 75 pieces of costume jewelry, a checkbook and two sets of car keys.

All items discovered were collected and taken to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

Oct. 11, 2022

Detectives learned that Scherer had sold several items to a pawn shop in Ammon.

Because those items matched the descriptions of items reported stolen from the Mountain Meadows Drive home, a hold was placed on those items as well.

One of the items pawned was determined to be a ring stolen from the Mountain Meadows Drive home, however a diamond had been removed from the ring and was not part of the items pawned.

Oct. 19, 2022

Detectives seized four items sold to the pawn shop in Pocatello after they were positively identified by the Mountain Meadows Drive victims. The pawn shop owner told detectives that they paid $50 for the items.

The pawn shop and owner were added to the list of victims who would have the right to argue for restitution in court.

Feb. 13, 2023

Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Scherer Monday. She was booked into Bannock County Jail and held until she posted a $50,000 bond Tuesday.

The male suspect linked to the burglaries has not been arrested or charged.

Though Scherer has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Scherer could face up to 34 years in prison.

She is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on March 1.