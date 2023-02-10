Woman found dead in Fort Hall; authorities investigating case

FORT HALL — The body of a deceased female was found near a residence on the Fort Hall Reservation Thursday.

Fort Hall police responded to a call reporting the discovery of the body just before noon, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The discovery was made at an out building near a residence on Broncho Road.

The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Hailey Smith, according to Sho-Ban News.

“On behalf of the Fort Hall Business Council, we wish the family our deepest condolences and would like to thank the Fort Hall Police Department for your prompt response to the incident,” Council Chairman Nathan Small said in the release.

Along with Fort Hall police and the Bingham County Coroner’s Office, FBI agents responded to the scene and are investigating.

Smith’s body has been scheduled for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide more details as they become available.