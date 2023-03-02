 2 killed, 1 critically injured in northern Utah multi-vehicle crash - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Utah

2 killed, 1 critically injured in northern Utah multi-vehicle crash

  Published at

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

At least two people were killed and one critically injured in a multivehicle crash on northbound I-15 near Willard Bay on Monday.

WILLARD, Utah (KSL.com) — At least two people were killed and one person was critically injured in a multivehicle crash on I-15 near Willard Bay Monday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash involved multiple vehicles — including several semi trucks — in the northbound lanes.

Two people were killed and another is in critical condition, troopers said.

Northbound I-15 is closed near South Willard. Traffic is being diverted and can reenter the freeway north of Willard. The closure is expected to remain in place until around 3 p.m.

Investigators haven’t released further details about the crash.

