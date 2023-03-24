A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who's run a senior center for over 30 years - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Carol Parker has been running the Franklin County Community/Senior Center in Preston for over 30 years! She goes above and beyond to take care of the elderly in Franklin County.

She makes sure to serve homemade meals several days a week and when she isn’t cooking, she’s shopping and collecting donations for the programs. She has not had a day off in years as she works to serve others.

We decided to surprise Carol and thank her for all she’s done. Watch the video above!