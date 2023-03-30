Ammon city worker hit during pothole repair - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ammon Division responded with Ammon and Idaho Falls Fire to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Tiebreaker and Matchpoint Dr. The call came to dispatch at approximately 4:30pm reporting that a vehicle struck a city of Ammon employee who was directing traffic around a crew repairing potholes.

Deputies and ambulance personnel arrived on scene and treated an injured adult male, ultimately transporting him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with possible internal injuries. Through investigation, deputies determined the male was using a handheld stop/slow sign to direct traffic around where repairs were being made when the vehicle struck him and a City of Ammon vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old woman, had apparently been looking at her cell phone when the crash occurred. As a result, she was issued a misdemeanor citation for inattentive driving and released from the scene.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists how important it is to make paying attention to your driving a priority at all times. Especially during this time of year when seasonal road damage is more prevalent as the ground thaws and crews are out making road repairs. Always slow down and take your time when you see construction areas, emergency cones and warning lights. Expect that traffic could be slowing down or diverted, and be patient as road crews and emergency personnel work to keep traffic flowing safely.