Brad Wilcox will speak at BYU-Idaho's winter commencement - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brother Brad R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will address 3,003 graduates at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2023 Winter Semester Commencement on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The live event will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center and streamed live.

The university will award 2,216 bachelor’s degrees and 874 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,768 are women, and 1,235 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,867 of this semester’s graduates, while 1,136 of the graduates are online students, and 1,200 of those graduating started their college career as BYU-Pathway Worldwide students.

Brother Brad R. Wilcox was sustained as the second counselor in the Young Men general presidency on April 4, 2020. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from BYU and his doctorate in education from the University of Wyoming. He is currently a professor in BYU’s Department of Ancient Scripture.

Brother Wilcox was born in Provo, Utah, on December 25, 1959. He has served in several Church callings, including full-time missionary in the Chile Vina del Mar Mission, bishop, mission president of the Chile Santiago East Mission, counselor in a YSA stake presidency, and member of the Sunday School general board. Most recently, he served as high councilor and stake Young Men president. He and his wife, Deborah Gunnell, have four children and eight grandchildren.

Commencement is a ticketed event, as seating will be limited. Tickets will become available beginning Monday, March 27 at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office inside the University Store.

Graduates, parents, and guests can find more information about the 2023 Winter Semester graduation events online.