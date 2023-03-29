Drifting snow causes train vs car collision - East Idaho News

BANCROFT — No one was injured after a train struck a car that was stuck in drifting snow Tuesday, according to a news release sent out by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

The Communication Center received the call just before 11 p.m., said the release. A woman reported she was stuck on the tracks at the Ivins Road railroad crossing, about seven miles east of Bancroft.

According to the release, the Communication Center attempted to contact Union Pacific and advise them of the vehicle on the tracks. However, a westbound train approached the crossing and subsequently struck the Ford Escape.

The driver, a 56-year-old woman, and her 72-year-old male passenger were not in the car.

“Both occupants were in a separate vehicle at the scene staying warm when the crash occurred,” the release said.