Eastern Idaho coach charged with 20 counts of rape arrested in Franklin County - East Idaho News

PRESTON — A former Soda Springs High School girl’s basketball coach already facing 20 rape charges has been arrested near the Idaho-Utah border.

Wade Lee Schvaneveldt, 52, was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Cache County Jail.

Cache County told EastIdahoNews.com Schvaneveldt was arrested on a warrant but declined to release any further information.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it could not provide details regarding the arrest.

Schvaneveldt is scheduled for a jury trial on June 26. If convicted, he could face life sentences for each of the 20 rape charges.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide additional information as it becomes available.