EIRMC announces new CEO - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Betsy Hunsicker has been named chief executive officer for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the largest medical facility in southeast Idaho.

Hunsicker has nearly thirty years of various healthcare experiences at organizations across the nation. Most recently, she was CEO for West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, a sister facility also operated by HCA Healthcare. During her tenure, multiple services were added to the facility that increased access for patients needing neurosurgery, interventional cardiology and bariatric surgery.

Additionally, Hunsicker had a strong focus on high-quality clinical care; the facility earned the Leapfrog National Safety Score of “A” for nine consecutive years. West Valley Medical Center was also named a “Best Place to Work” by Modern Healthcare nine times.

Prior to her tenure at West Valley Medical Center, Hunsicker was the Chief Operating Officer at HCA Healthcare’s Rose Medical Center, a large hospital with complex services located in Denver, Colo.

Community service is “top of mind” for Hunsicker. She is the immediate past Board Chairman of the Idaho Hospital Association and just completed a four-year term on the board of the HCA Hope Fund.

Hunsicker earned a Masters in Business Administration and a Masters in Health Services Administration, both from the University of Florida. She earned a Bachelors of Science in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University.

Hunsicker is married to husband Jeff and they have two children, both in high school. They are looking forward to the fishing, skiing and boating that southeast Idaho has to offer.

EIRMC is the largest medical facility in the region. It is a full-service hospital with over 300 patient beds. It serves as the region’s healthcare hub, serving Idaho, Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park and Montana. With a Level II Trauma Center; Level I ICU; the region’s only pediatric intensive care unit; the most experienced Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the region; and the state’s only Burn Center, EIRMC provides valued and vital resources to the communities it serves.