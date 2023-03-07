Former city councilman sentenced for failed murder attempt at city building

IDAHO FALLS – A former Idaho Falls city councilman was sentenced Monday after a failed murder attempt at a city building in 2021.

Gary Bruce Rose, 65, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to a minimum of two and a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Rose accepted a plea agreement in November 2022, where he agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony assault with intent to commit a serious felony. In return, the prosecution agreed to drop a second charge of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

RELATED | Former Idaho Falls councilman’s gun failed while allegedly trying to kill city employee

During the sentencing, the victim provided an impact statement detailing the day he was almost killed but was saved by the gun failing to fire.

“In general, I don’t speak this way, and I’m a fairly calm person, but I’m going to start out with some strong language. A friend reminded me the other day that Bruce came to (my) office and said, “Die motherf*****, die,” and pulled the trigger,” said the victim. “He fully intended to murder me. Had it not been for God’s intervention or mechanical failure, then I would not be here today.”

Rose also addressed the court, saying he apologizes for the trauma and difficulties he caused the victim.

“I know what I did, I take responsibility for what I did. I own what I did, I will never forget the totality of what I did,” Rose said.”I apologize for my actions. I am truly sorry. My heart and soul are full of sorrow, especially for (the victim). The weight of this sorrow, due to my actions, will always and forever be upon my shoulders. I humbly ask (the victim) for forgiveness.”

Rose acknowledged that he might not receive forgiveness, stating, “forgiveness may be long in coming, forgiveness may never come. I accept, and I will live with that reality.”

Judge Watkins spoke before sentencing, asking Rose to acknowledge how he has forever changed the lives of the victims and everyone else involved.

“What struck me about (the victim’s) comments was a reminder, and I knew this in preparing for today’s sentencing, but I recognize that there are many people that were affected by this traumatic experience,” Watkins said. “It’s very consistent, the things that I heard from (the victim), the traumatic experiences that result in the difficulty (from) regulating emotions.”

The shooting incident transpired on Aug. 11, 2021, when Rose walked into the Idaho Falls City Annex Building on Constitution Way. Once inside the building, he pointed a gun at a city employee, who is a relative of his.

Rose yelled, “Die, motherf*****,” and pulled the trigger twice, but the gun did not fire, according to police reports.

RELATED | Former Idaho Falls city councilman pleads not guilty to failed murder attempt at city building

After the gun failed to go off, a scuffle between Rose and the relative followed.

During the “wrestling match,” Rose allegedly hit the relative on the head with the gun, causing minor injuries. The relative and other city employees restrained Rose until Idaho Falls Police got to the City Annex.

Officers took Rose into custody, and according to court documents, Rose said he intended to kill the relative with the gun and admitted to using the weapon to strike him on the head.

On Aug. 18, 2021, he posted a $100,000 bond and was released.

Rose was elected to the Idaho Falls City Council in 2000. He resigned in September 2002 to work as Ammon’s city administrator. He left that position more than a decade ago.