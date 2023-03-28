Fort Hall home destroyed in Monday morning fire - East Idaho News

FORT HALL – A Fort Hall family has been displaced from their home after it caught fire Monday morning.

The fire started at 9:50 a.m. on Edmo Road, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

The homeowners, whose names, genders and ages were not specified, had made it out safely by the time firefighters arrived. But there was smoke coming from the house.

“The fire was contained to one bedroom and a portion of the hallway. The remainder of the house had extensive smoke damage,” Fort Hall Fire Department Chief Eric King says in a news release.

Firefighters put out the blaze within 10 minutes. They stayed on the property for about two hours “to ensure there were no hot spots remaining.”

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

No one was injured. The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay.