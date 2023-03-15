Local man dies in 2-vehicle crash near Arco - East Idaho News

ARCO – An Arco man is dead after hitting a vehicle in the opposite lane near Arco Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 at milepost 86.1, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The 50-year-old man, whose name was not specified, was headed south in a 2008 Buick Lucerne. ISP reports he swerved into the opposite lane and hit a 31-year-old man from Hayden who was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup and pulling a trailer.

The man in the Buick was not wearing a seatbelt and died shortly after the collision. A teenage passenger inside the Ford was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The westbound lanes are still blocked, as of 5:45 p.m. Crews are working to clean it up as soon as possible.