Local woman charged with felony after allegedly breaking nose of hospital worker - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who police say kicked a hospital employee in the face has been charged with aggravated battery, a felony.

The kick broke the worker’s nose, police said.

Cindy Joan Madden, 56, faces a felony for the attack, court records show.

Pocatello police officers spoke with a man on the morning of March 14. The man contacted them about an incident that occurred the night before, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The man said that during his shift at Portneuf Medical Center, he was called to help restrain a woman. While he was struggling with the woman, identified as Madden, she kicked the man in the face, resulting in a broken nose.

Officers issued an imminent arrest declaration.

Upon her release from medical care on March 20, officers arrested Madden. She was transported to Bannock County Jail and booked. She was then released on her own recognizance the following day.

Though Madden has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Madden could face up to 15 years in prison.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark.