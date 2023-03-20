No injuries after two semi-trucks collide near Idaho National Laboratory - East Idaho News

ARCO — No one was injured when two semi-trucks collided near the Idaho National Laboratory Monday morning. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding the two-vehicle crash just after 7 a.m. The sheriff’s office and Idaho State Police responded to the crash.

Authorities tell EastIdahoNews.com a semi-truck towing a flatbed trailer loaded with construction equipment was westbound on U.S. Highway 26, heading to the INL. The truck slipped on the ice and slid into the intersection of US-26 and U.S. Highway 20. The truck collided with a tanker truck carrying propane that was heading east on US-20 toward Idaho Falls.

INL Fire and Security personnel also responded.

“They secured the scene until Idaho State Police arrived,” INL Communications spokeswoman Lori McNamara told EastIdahoNews.com.

Police say there was no damage to the propane tank, and both drivers were unharmed. The crash was cleared as of 2 p.m. Monday.

Police would like to once again remind drivers to slow down in this unpredictable weather.